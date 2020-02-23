Securian Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,217 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,723,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.60. 5,222,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

