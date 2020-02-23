Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,887 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $36,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $65,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $99.94 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

