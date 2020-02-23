Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,460 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 92,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. 428,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

