Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €71.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on G24. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.60 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €63.50 ($73.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.80. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52-week high of €65.65 ($76.34).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

