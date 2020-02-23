Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. 516,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

