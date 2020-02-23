Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $58.20. 1,106,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

