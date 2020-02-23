Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,889 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,574. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

