SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.09 ($157.08).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €126.16 ($146.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €123.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.99. SAP has a 52-week low of €92.39 ($107.43) and a 52-week high of €127.00 ($147.67).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

