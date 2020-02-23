Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SANM. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,893. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 336.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

