Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95, 728,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 368,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

