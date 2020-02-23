Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 81 ($1.07).

SAGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of LON:SAGA traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Saga has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a market capitalization of $502.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.51.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

