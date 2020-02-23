Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sabre by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,703,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sabre by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,982,000 after purchasing an additional 454,946 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

SABR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 1,440,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

