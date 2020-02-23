Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
SABR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 1,440,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.