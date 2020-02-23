Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 402,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE RHP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.