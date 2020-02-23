RPS Group (LON:RPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Shares of RPS stock opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $332.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.52. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

