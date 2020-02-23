Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMG. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.37. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 168.05 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

In other news, insider Maria da Cunha bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Also, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £537,000 ($706,393.05). Insiders have acquired a total of 631,829 shares of company stock valued at $129,572,490 in the last three months.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.