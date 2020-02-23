Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 826,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

