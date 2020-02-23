Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 23,839 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,839 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 4,868,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.