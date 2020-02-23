Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 209 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 794,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.22. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.