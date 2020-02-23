Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,104 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Xilinx by 381.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xilinx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,112 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,413,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Xilinx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,555. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Nomura decreased their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.