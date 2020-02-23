Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.19. 679,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

