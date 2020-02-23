Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. 1,877,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.