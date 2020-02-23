Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,501 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,435,000 after buying an additional 404,210 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,568,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,437,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.15. 5,779,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,428. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

