Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,393 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

