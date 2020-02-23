Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after buying an additional 83,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 906,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,032. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

