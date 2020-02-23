Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.82 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $3,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corning by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after buying an additional 715,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Corning by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,778,000 after buying an additional 721,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.96. 4,774,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,105. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.