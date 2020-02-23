Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.12 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.57. 5,933,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,470. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.