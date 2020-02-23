Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 99,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 121,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 4,112,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.