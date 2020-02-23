Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

