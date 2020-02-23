Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,049 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

DTE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

