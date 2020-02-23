Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,666 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1,444.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.57. 1,441,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,771. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

