Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,572 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,088,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,627. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

