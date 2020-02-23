Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,908 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

In related news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,821.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.98. The company had a trading volume of 916,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $133.87 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

