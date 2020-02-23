Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,041 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,901 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $1,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.55.

Splunk stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.07. 1,737,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

