Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,714 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $206.12. 622,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,996. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.84 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

