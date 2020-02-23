Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.58.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

