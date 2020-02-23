Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $13.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.03. The stock had a trading volume of 340,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.04. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at $17,486,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at $13,636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at $9,510,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

