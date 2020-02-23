Roth Capital Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.74.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

IOTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 4,676,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $35,297.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at $455,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares in the company, valued at $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.