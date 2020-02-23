Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives C$3.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,357. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

