Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roku were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $49,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,613 shares of company stock worth $29,021,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,519,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,490. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

