Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

ROK traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.37. 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,298. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.