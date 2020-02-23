Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

RCKT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 158,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $88,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

