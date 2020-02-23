Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
RCKT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 158,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $88,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.