Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $283.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RETA traded down $12.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.