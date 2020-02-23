Richard Williams Sells 17,453 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.66, for a total value of C$220,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,930,145.08.

On Friday, February 14th, Richard Williams sold 29,510 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$361,497.50.

NovaGold Resources stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 409,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,889. The company has a current ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 44.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.97 and a 12 month high of C$12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.81.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

