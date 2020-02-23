Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,398. The company has a market capitalization of $617.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.99. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

