Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

Renold (LON:RNO) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON:RNO opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
