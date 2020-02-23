Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

Renold (LON:RNO) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:RNO opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

