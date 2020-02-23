Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.47 ($61.01).

RNO stock opened at €31.69 ($36.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.72. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

