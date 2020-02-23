Ren Market Cap Reaches $54.02 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Ren has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DDEX, UEX and Tidex. Ren has a market cap of $54.02 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi Global and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

