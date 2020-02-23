RefToken (REF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $529.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. RefToken has a market capitalization of $264,382.00 and approximately $529.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002716 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. Over the last week, RefToken has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00492690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $651.98 or 0.06601976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001447 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (REF) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

