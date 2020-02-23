Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 950

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective (up from GBX 1,030 ($13.55)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 880.91 ($11.59).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 844 ($11.10) on Wednesday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837 ($11.01). The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 790.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 669.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

