Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red River Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

RRBI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 3,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5,858.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

